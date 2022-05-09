Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dine Brands Global, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DIN)

Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Dine Brands Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.57. Wedbush has a “Buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 41.75% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $230.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.11.

NYSE:DIN opened at $74.25 on Monday. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $61.38 and a 52 week high of $100.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.95 and its 200-day moving average is $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.89.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,666,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dine Brands Global during the 1st quarter valued at $394,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 1,203.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,108 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,932,000 after purchasing an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dine Brands Global by 117.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 195,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,213,000 after buying an additional 105,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dine Brands Global by 12.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Dine Brands Global news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Dine Brands Global’s dividend payout ratio is 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

