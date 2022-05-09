Research Analysts Set Expectations for Etsy, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) – Wedbush cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Etsy in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.61 EPS.

Get Etsy alerts:

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Etsy had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $579.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ETSY. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $280.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Etsy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.16.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $86.38 on Monday. Etsy has a 52-week low of $81.11 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $124.38 and a 200-day moving average of $177.55.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter worth approximately $200,000. Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Etsy by 7.6% in the first quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 5,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 39.9% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 9,092.6% in the first quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 95,511 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,870,000 after purchasing an additional 94,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capco Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 5.4% in the first quarter. Capco Asset Management LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.54, for a total transaction of $86,813.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,664.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,825 shares of company stock worth $18,298,401. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.