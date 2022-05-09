Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fate Therapeutics, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FATE)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer increased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Biegler now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.91). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Fate Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.84) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.89) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.76) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.83) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on FATE. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.22.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $24.16 on Monday. Fate Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $23.89 and a 1-year high of $97.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.28.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Fate Therapeutics news, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares in the company, valued at $15,104,110. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Yu-Waye Chu sold 4,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $143,672.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 151,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,342,037.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,624 shares of company stock worth $3,270,224. 18.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $426,012,000 after acquiring an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $413,113,000 after purchasing an additional 365,006 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,775,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $220,918,000 after purchasing an additional 537,700 shares during the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $200,277,000. Finally, Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $190,686,000.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

