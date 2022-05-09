Research Analysts Set Expectations for Fortis Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (TSE:FTS)

Fortis Inc. (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortis in a report released on Wednesday, May 4th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.66. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Fortis’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Fortis (TSE:FTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.36 billion.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FTS. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Fortis from C$61.00 to C$58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Fortis to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Fortis from C$60.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut shares of Fortis to a “sell” rating and set a C$57.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$61.81.

Fortis stock opened at C$62.93 on Monday. Fortis has a fifty-two week low of C$54.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.13. The stock has a market cap of C$30.02 billion and a PE ratio of 24.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$61.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

In related news, Director Gary Joseph Smith sold 16,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.03, for a total transaction of C$1,037,175.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$822,110.10. Also, Senior Officer Nora Duke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$60.05, for a total transaction of C$900,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 111,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,724,819.35. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,781 shares of company stock worth $4,800,615.

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 438,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 100,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,485 megawatts (MW), including 53 MW of solar capacity and 252 MV of wind capacity.

