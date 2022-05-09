Research Analysts Set Expectations for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GNK)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) – B. Riley raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now anticipates that the shipping company will earn $1.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.91. B. Riley also issued estimates for Genco Shipping & Trading’s FY2022 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $22.57 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.19. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $26.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $950.22 million, a PE ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $146.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $427,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,995 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading in the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,333,475 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $46,972,000 after purchasing an additional 103,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Apostolos Zafolias sold 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.47, for a total transaction of $46,761.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total transaction of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,480 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.00%. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 51.64%.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

