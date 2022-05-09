Research Analysts Set Expectations for Green Brick Partners, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GRBK)

Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush increased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Green Brick Partners in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.41 EPS.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.35. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 27.96%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GRBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Green Brick Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

GRBK opened at $21.57 on Monday. Green Brick Partners has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $32.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 6.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.19.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 371.0% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,093,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,436,000 after buying an additional 861,215 shares during the period. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 372.9% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 472,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,344,000 after buying an additional 372,926 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Green Brick Partners by 216.1% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 418,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,263,000 after buying an additional 285,885 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 193.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,895,000 after purchasing an additional 215,070 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,916,000. Institutional investors own 83.70% of the company’s stock.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

