Research Analysts Set Expectations for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Karuna Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $12.38 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $12.26. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $183.00 price target on the stock.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.10) by $0.15. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.10) EPS.
NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $106.87 on Monday. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $93.77 and a 12 month high of $161.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.49 and a beta of 2.06.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 364.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 98.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
In other Karuna Therapeutics news, insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.38, for a total value of $829,832.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Laurie J. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Karuna Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,496 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,418 in the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Karuna Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, creates and delivers transformative medicines for people living with psychiatric and neurological conditions. Its lead product candidate is KarXT, an oral modulator of muscarinic receptors that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute psychosis in patients with schizophrenia; and for the treatment of central nervous system disorders, such as negative and cognitive symptoms of schizophrenia and psychosis, as well as for the treatment of dementia-related psychosis.
