Research Analysts Set Expectations for Voyager Therapeutics, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VYGR)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Voyager Therapeutics in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.35) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.16). Wedbush also issued estimates for Voyager Therapeutics’ Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS.
A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on VYGR. Zacks Investment Research cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. StockNews.com cut Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.67.
Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.19). Voyager Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 224.48% and a negative return on equity of 76.83%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VYGR. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 21,887 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 271,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in Voyager Therapeutics by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 95,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.16% of the company’s stock.
In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total transaction of $41,076.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,933 shares of company stock valued at $124,170 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.
About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)
Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a gene therapy company, focuses on the development of treatments and next-generation platform technologies. The company's lead clinical candidate is the VY-AADC, which is in open-label Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease. Its preclinical programs comprise VY-SOD102 for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; VY-HTT01 for Huntington's disease; VY-FXN01 for Friedreich's ataxia; and Tau program for the treatment of tauopathies, including Alzheimer's disease, progressive supranuclear palsy, and frontotemporal dementia, as well as for spinal muscular atrophy.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Voyager Therapeutics (VYGR)
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
- AMD (NASDAQ: AMD) Shines Green In A Sea Of Red
- Expedia or Bookings Holdings: Which Stock Should You Travel With?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.