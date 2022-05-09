Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Celestica (CLS)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Celestica (NYSE: CLS):

5/2/2022 – Celestica had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $12.50 to $13.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

4/28/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/26/2022 – Celestica was given a new $12.50 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Celestica was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/12/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

4/5/2022 – Celestica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

3/31/2022 – Celestica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

CLS opened at $10.54 on Monday. Celestica Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $13.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Rating) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Celestica had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLS. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 8.6% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 4,979,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,218,000 after acquiring an additional 395,239 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 1.0% in the third quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,952,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,063,000 after acquiring an additional 40,680 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 18.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,063,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,212,000 after acquiring an additional 474,911 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celestica by 45.3% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,014,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,840,000 after acquiring an additional 939,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Celestica by 28.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,675,940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,756,000 after buying an additional 589,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.00% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

