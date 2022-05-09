Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Eagle Bulk Shipping (EGLE)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ: EGLE):

5/5/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $78.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

5/4/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

4/28/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/27/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $66.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

4/12/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/31/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

3/10/2022 – Eagle Bulk Shipping was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $73.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

Shares of NASDAQ EGLE opened at $68.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $928.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.29. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $72.24.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The shipping company reported $3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.01. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 33.43% and a return on equity of 41.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post 16.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.75%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s payout ratio is 57.22%.

In related news, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $60,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary Vogel sold 29,441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.66, for a total transaction of $1,991,978.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,345,634.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,441 shares of company stock valued at $3,008,718 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 161.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

