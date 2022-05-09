Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O-I Glass (OI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) in the last few weeks:

5/6/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

5/2/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.

4/28/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.

4/14/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00.

3/31/2022 – O-I Glass is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in O-I Glass in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in O-I Glass by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 129,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 22,060 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of O-I Glass by 127.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 24,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 13,449 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O-I Glass during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of O-I Glass by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 348,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

