Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for O-I Glass (OI)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of O-I Glass (NYSE: OI) in the last few weeks:
- 5/6/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 5/2/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $14.00 to $15.00.
- 4/28/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 4/25/2022 – O-I Glass was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating.
- 4/14/2022 – O-I Glass was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/8/2022 – O-I Glass had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $16.00 to $14.00.
- 3/31/2022 – O-I Glass is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.
OI opened at $13.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.55, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.75. O-I Glass, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46.
O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 43.72% and a net margin of 5.10%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O-I Glass, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.
O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on O-I Glass (OI)
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.