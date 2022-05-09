Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cazoo Group (CZOO)

Cazoo Group (NYSE: CZOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 5/2/2022 – Cazoo Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 4/27/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
- 4/27/2022 – Cazoo Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.
- 4/21/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
- 4/14/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.60.
- 3/29/2022 – Cazoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
- 3/22/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
- 3/15/2022 – Cazoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “
Shares of CZOO opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.
