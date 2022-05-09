Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Cazoo Group (CZOO)

Cazoo Group (NYSE: CZOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

5/2/2022 – Cazoo Group is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/27/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

4/27/2022 – Cazoo Group is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.60 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

4/14/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $6.60.

3/29/2022 – Cazoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

3/22/2022 – Cazoo Group was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

3/15/2022 – Cazoo Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cazoo Group Ltd is an online car retailer. Cazoo Group Ltd, formerly known as Ajax I, is based in LONDON. “

Shares of CZOO opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.28. Cazoo Group Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $1.06 and a fifty-two week high of $10.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZOO. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cazoo Group by 35.7% during the first quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 28,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 7,461 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cazoo Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and Europe. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd operates as a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

