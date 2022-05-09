Reviewing Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) and ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH)

ICC (NASDAQ:ICCH – Get Rating) and Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Get ICC alerts:

ICC has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Conifer has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its share price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

39.5% of ICC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 36.9% of Conifer shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.1% of ICC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.5% of Conifer shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for ICC and Conifer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICC 0 0 0 0 N/A Conifer 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ICC and Conifer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICC 6.98% 5.85% 2.22% Conifer -0.94% -33.32% -5.00%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ICC and Conifer’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICC $61.44 million 0.91 $4.14 million $1.39 12.22 Conifer $115.96 million 0.18 -$1.09 million ($0.11) -19.55

ICC has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Conifer. Conifer is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ICC, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

ICC beats Conifer on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICC Company Profile (Get Rating)

ICC Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to the food and beverage industry in the United States. The company offers commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, workers' compensation, and umbrella liability insurance products. It markets its products through a network of 186 independent agents in Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Utah, and Wisconsin. ICC Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Rock Island, Illinois.

Conifer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Conifer Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, including companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services. The company also offers specialty homeowners insurance products, such as low- value dwelling insurance tailored for owners of lower valued homes in Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, and Texas; and wholesale agency services comprising commercial and personal lines insurance products for its insurance company subsidiaries, as well as third party insurers. Conifer Holdings, Inc. markets and sells its insurance products through a network of approximately 4,600 independent agents in 50 states in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Birmingham, Michigan.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ICC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.