Reviewing Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX) & FutureFuel (NYSE:FF)

Gores Holdings VIII (NASDAQ:GIIX – Get Rating) and FutureFuel (NYSE:FF – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and FutureFuel’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -$8.68 million N/A N/A FutureFuel $321.39 million 1.36 $26.25 million $0.66 15.14

FutureFuel has higher revenue and earnings than Gores Holdings VIII.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Gores Holdings VIII and FutureFuel, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gores Holdings VIII 0 0 0 0 N/A FutureFuel 0 0 1 0 3.00

FutureFuel has a consensus price target of $1.30, suggesting a potential downside of 86.99%. Given FutureFuel’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe FutureFuel is more favorable than Gores Holdings VIII.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

72.0% of Gores Holdings VIII shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.7% of FutureFuel shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.8% of FutureFuel shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Gores Holdings VIII and FutureFuel’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gores Holdings VIII N/A N/A -2.50% FutureFuel 8.17% 8.93% 7.20%

Summary

FutureFuel beats Gores Holdings VIII on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gores Holdings VIII (Get Rating)

Gores Holdings VIII, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the industrials, technology, telecommunications, media and entertainment, business services, healthcare, and consumer products. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

About FutureFuel (Get Rating)

FutureFuel Corp., through its subsidiary, FutureFuel Chemical Company, manufactures and sells diversified chemical, bio-based fuel, and bio-based specialty chemical products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Chemicals and Biofuels. The Chemicals segment provides various custom chemicals that are used in the agricultural chemical, coatings, chemical intermediates, industrial and consumer cleaning, oil and gas, and specialty polymers industries; and performance chemicals, such as polymer modifiers, glycerin products, and various specialty chemicals and solvents. The Biofuels segment is involved in the production and sale of biodiesel and petrodiesel blends; and the buying, sale, and shipping of refined petroleum products on common carrier pipelines. This segment markets its biodiesel products directly to customers through trucks, rail, and barges. FutureFuel Corp. is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

