Reviewing Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) & W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Rating) and W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Kite Realty Group Trust and W. P. Carey, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kite Realty Group Trust 0 0 5 1 3.17 W. P. Carey 0 1 5 0 2.83

Kite Realty Group Trust currently has a consensus target price of $25.83, indicating a potential upside of 19.32%. W. P. Carey has a consensus target price of $89.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.38%. Given Kite Realty Group Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kite Realty Group Trust is more favorable than W. P. Carey.

Profitability

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and W. P. Carey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kite Realty Group Trust -24.52% -4.77% -2.37% W. P. Carey 37.65% 6.88% 3.36%

Volatility and Risk

Kite Realty Group Trust has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, W. P. Carey has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its share price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Kite Realty Group Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. W. P. Carey pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.4%. Kite Realty Group Trust pays out -117.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. W. P. Carey pays out 153.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Kite Realty Group Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years and W. P. Carey has raised its dividend for 26 consecutive years. W. P. Carey is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.4% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.9% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Kite Realty Group Trust shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of W. P. Carey shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kite Realty Group Trust and W. P. Carey’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kite Realty Group Trust $373.32 million 12.70 -$80.81 million ($0.68) -31.84 W. P. Carey $1.33 billion 11.27 $409.99 million $2.76 28.19

W. P. Carey has higher revenue and earnings than Kite Realty Group Trust. Kite Realty Group Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than W. P. Carey, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

W. P. Carey beats Kite Realty Group Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers. Using operational, development, and redevelopment expertise, we continuously optimize our portfolio to maximize value and return to our shareholders.

W. P. Carey Company Profile (Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators. Its portfolio is located primarily in the U.S. and Northern and Western Europe and is well-diversified by tenant, property type, geographic location and tenant industry.

