Reviewing Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems (OTCMKTS:RRTS – Get Rating) and Singularity Future Technology (NASDAQ:SGLY – Get Rating) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Roadrunner Transportation Systems has a beta of 5.74, suggesting that its share price is 474% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Singularity Future Technology has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roadrunner Transportation Systems $1.85 billion 0.05 -$340.94 million N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology $5.15 million 18.01 -$6.82 million N/A N/A

Singularity Future Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roadrunner Transportation Systems.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roadrunner Transportation Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Singularity Future Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Roadrunner Transportation Systems and Singularity Future Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roadrunner Transportation Systems N/A N/A N/A Singularity Future Technology -336.03% -34.68% -29.36%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.7% of Roadrunner Transportation Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.2% of Singularity Future Technology shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Roadrunner Transportation Systems beats Singularity Future Technology on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Roadrunner Transportation Systems (Get Rating)

Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. provides asset-right transportation and asset-light logistics services. It operates through four segments: Ascent Transportation Management (Ascent TM), Ascent On-Demand (Ascent OD), Less-than-Truckload (LTL), and Truckload (TL). The company offers domestic freight management solutions, including asset-backed truckload brokerage, specialized/heavy haul, LTL shipment execution, LTL carrier rate negotiations, access to its transportation management system, and freight audit/payment. It also provides air and ground expedite services for the transportation of automotive and industrial parts, paper products, and steel, as well as frozen and refrigerated foods, including dairy, poultry and meat, and consumers products, such as foods and beverages. In addition, the company arranges the pickup and delivery of TL freight through its 30 TL service centers in the United States; offers dry van truckload, temperature-controlled truckload, and logistics and warehouse services; and provides pickup, consolidation, linehaul, deconsolidation, and delivery of LTL shipments in the United States and Canada through 27 LTL service centers and approximately 140 third-party delivery agents. Further, the company provides international air and ocean freight forwarding, customs brokerage, regulatory compliance, project and order management, and retail consolidation services. It operates through a network of independent brokerage agents, direct sales force, company brokers, and commissioned sales representatives. The company offers its services under the Roadrunner and Ascent Global Logistics brands. Roadrunner Transportation Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.

About Singularity Future Technology (Get Rating)

Singularity Future Technology Ltd. develops solutions for interconnected AI networks in the revolutionized AI and Blockchain suppl management area and establishes crypto mining pools. The company also operates as logistics and ship management services company. It serves customers worldwide with its shipping logistics and agency needs. The company was formerly known as Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. and changed its name to Singularity Future Technology Ltd. in January 2022. Singularity Future Technology Ltd. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Great Neck, New York.

