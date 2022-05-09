Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Rese… Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €215.00 ($226.32) price target by Deutsche Bank Rese… in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Rese…’s target price points to a potential upside of 1.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on RHM. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($121.05) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €121.00 ($127.37) price objective on shares of Rheinmetall in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($126.32) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Warburg Research set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €170.00 ($178.95) target price on shares of Rheinmetall in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €133.64 ($140.67).

RHM remained flat at $€211.00 ($222.11) on Monday. 297,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,244. Rheinmetall has a one year low of €76.28 ($80.29) and a one year high of €222.60 ($234.32). The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €188.16 and a 200-day moving average price of €123.09. The company has a market cap of $9.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.38.

Rheinmetall AG provides technologies to the mobility and security sectors worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, support, logistics, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

