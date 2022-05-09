Richard Ross Acquires 153,500 Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) insider Richard Ross acquired 153,500 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,955 ($24,928.17).

Shares of Diurnal Group stock traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.02 ($0.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.52. Diurnal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.54.

Get Diurnal Group alerts:

About Diurnal Group (Get Rating)

Diurnal Group plc operates as a specialty pharma company worldwide. The company develops hormone therapeutics for the treatment of chronic endocrine conditions, including congenital adrenal hyperplasia, adrenal insufficiency, hypogonadism, and hypothyroidism. The company offers an oral formulation of hydrocortisone granules in capsules for the treatment of pediatric adrenal insufficiency.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Diurnal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diurnal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.