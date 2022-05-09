Richard Ross Acquires 153,500 Shares of Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL) Stock

Diurnal Group plc (LON:DNL – Get Rating) insider Richard Ross acquired 153,500 shares of Diurnal Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 13 ($0.16) per share, for a total transaction of £19,955 ($24,928.17).
Shares of Diurnal Group stock traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 13.02 ($0.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 629,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 7.52. Diurnal Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 13 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 73 ($0.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £22.10 million and a PE ratio of -1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 22.54.
