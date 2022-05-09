Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Now Covered by Wedbush

Analysts at Wedbush started coverage on shares of Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Roblox from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.81.

NYSE RBLX traded down $3.20 on Monday, reaching $24.61. 28,165,651 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,787,598. Roblox has a one year low of $24.39 and a one year high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.31 billion, a PE ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $770.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.11 million. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a negative net margin of 25.62%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Roblox will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 2,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.87, for a total value of $140,516.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,930 shares of company stock valued at $797,939. 28.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roblox by 134.8% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,242 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 209,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after buying an additional 49,411 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,611,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,259,000 after buying an additional 575,746 shares during the last quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 9,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Roblox by 225.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 42,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,207,000 after buying an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.00% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

