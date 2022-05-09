Roche Holding AG to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Roche in a report issued on Thursday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.96 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.98. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.61 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Get Roche alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on RHHBY. UBS Group downgraded Roche from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Roche from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Roche from CHF 415 to CHF 450 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Roche from CHF 390 to CHF 370 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $290.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS RHHBY opened at $43.94 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. Roche has a one year low of $41.12 and a one year high of $53.86.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Roanoke Asset Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Roche in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Roche in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 0.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.7922 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Roche Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roche Holding AG engages in the prescription pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.