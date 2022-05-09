Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $41.64 Million

Brokerages expect that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will announce $41.64 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Rocket Lab USA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $39.37 million and the highest is $46.84 million. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Rocket Lab USA will report full year sales of $226.62 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $201.00 million to $257.63 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $332.75 million, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $370.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rocket Lab USA.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

RKLB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 6.52 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is 10.62. Rocket Lab USA has a one year low of 6.26 and a one year high of 21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 7.55 and a current ratio of 8.04.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VK Services LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $1,855,027,000. Deer Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the fourth quarter worth about $1,000,218,000. StepStone Group LP acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $281,251,000. Vector Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $208,373,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Rocket Lab USA during the third quarter worth about $87,828,000.

About Rocket Lab USA (Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rocket Lab USA (RKLB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.