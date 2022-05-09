Rocket Lab USA (RKLB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 16th. Analysts expect Rocket Lab USA to post earnings of -0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ RKLB opened at 6.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.04 and a quick ratio of 7.55. Rocket Lab USA has a 52-week low of 6.26 and a 52-week high of 21.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is 8.14 and its 200 day moving average price is 10.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RKLB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Lab USA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,801,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 561.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,552,618 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $19,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,003 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,707,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,712,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 1,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 221,186 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after acquiring an additional 208,409 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Rocket Lab USA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rocket Lab USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rocket Lab USA presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of 20.14.

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

