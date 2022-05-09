Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.44 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Rockwell Automation in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.12. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Rockwell Automation’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.34 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.73 EPS.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

ROK has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $294.00 to $252.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $308.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $278.71.

Rockwell Automation stock opened at $214.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.41 and a 200-day moving average of $300.74. The firm has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.41. Rockwell Automation has a 1-year low of $210.21 and a 1-year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by ($0.60). Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 35.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is presently 81.45%.

Rockwell Automation announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Patricia A. Watson bought 1,110 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $219.58 per share, with a total value of $243,733.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,059,912.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,892,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,706,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,634 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,846,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,690,607,000 after buying an additional 120,708 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,268,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $665,877,000 after buying an additional 51,375 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,461,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $509,758,000 after buying an additional 130,498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,349,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $470,612,000 after purchasing an additional 191,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.