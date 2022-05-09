Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Given New C$80.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$87.00 to C$80.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$77.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.00.

RCI.B stock traded down C$1.99 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$64.97. 1,415,435 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,585,933. The company has a market cap of C$32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.24 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

