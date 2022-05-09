Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) Price Target Cut to C$71.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$75.00 to C$71.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.28% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RCI.B. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$75.00 to C$77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications to a “buy” rating and set a C$72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$68.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$87.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from C$76.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rogers Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$78.00.

Shares of TSE:RCI.B traded down C$1.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$64.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,415,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,585,933. Rogers Communications has a 52 week low of C$56.00 and a 52 week high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.87, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$32.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$70.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$64.36.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

