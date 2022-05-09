Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) to report ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Roku’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.92) and the highest is ($0.53). Roku reported earnings of $0.52 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 248.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full-year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Roku.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share.

ROKU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 11th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Roku from $305.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Roku from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.69.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $96.83 on Monday. Roku has a 12 month low of $83.72 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $114.48 and a 200-day moving average of $177.31. The company has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95.

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total transaction of $527,156.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in Roku by 147.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 1,180.0% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 576.2% during the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

