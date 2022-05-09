Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.77 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) will announce ($0.77) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Roku’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.53). Roku posted earnings of $0.52 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 248.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Roku will report full year earnings of ($1.84) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.32) to ($1.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($1.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Roku.

Get Roku alerts:

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $718.56 million. Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on ROKU. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $365.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.69.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $13,137,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 1,869 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.33, for a total value of $241,717.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 165,946 shares of company stock worth $24,968,874. 15.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,406,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,722,000 after buying an additional 483,373 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Roku by 18.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,634,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,549,000 after acquiring an additional 719,792 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Roku by 20.2% during the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,320,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,481,000 after purchasing an additional 724,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Roku by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,667,000 after buying an additional 36,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,513,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,897,000 after acquiring an additional 45,267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROKU opened at $96.83 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $177.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 98.81 and a beta of 1.95. Roku has a 12-month low of $83.72 and a 12-month high of $490.76.

Roku Company Profile (Get Rating)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Roku (ROKU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.