Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Sells 210,515 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05), for a total value of £176,832.60 ($220,902.69).

Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($118,734.19).

Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 80.31 ($1.00) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78.44 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.89. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 160 ($2.00) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Monday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 140 ($1.75) to GBX 75 ($0.94) in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 157 ($1.96) to GBX 177 ($2.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 130 ($1.62) to GBX 110 ($1.37) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rolls-Royce Holdings plc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 130.80 ($1.63).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

