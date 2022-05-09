Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Warren East Sells 210,515 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Warren East sold 210,515 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.05), for a total value of £176,832.60 ($220,902.69).
Warren East also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, March 16th, Warren East sold 99,007 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 96 ($1.20), for a total value of £95,046.72 ($118,734.19).
Shares of RR stock opened at GBX 80.31 ($1.00) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a 1 year low of GBX 78.44 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 161.91 ($2.02). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 93.12 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 113.89. The company has a market cap of £6.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.36.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile (Get Rating)
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
Read More
- Skechers Stock Can Be Bought on Pullbacks
- ChemoCentryx: A Biotech Stock Well Worth the Risk
- Nasdaq Stock is a Buy the (Deep) Dip Opportunity
- Three Stocks To Ride Out A Rough Market
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/2 – 5/6
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.