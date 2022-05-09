Rotork plc (LON:ROR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Rotork plc (LON:ROR – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 399.75 ($4.99).

Several brokerages have commented on ROR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 395 ($4.93) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.25) price target on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Rotork from GBX 405 ($5.06) to GBX 345 ($4.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

In related news, insider Jonathan Davis sold 18,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.56), for a total transaction of £52,223.40 ($65,238.48).

Shares of Rotork stock opened at GBX 263.60 ($3.29) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.74. Rotork has a 52 week low of GBX 263.60 ($3.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 375.60 ($4.69). The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 310.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 333.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be issued a GBX 4.05 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Rotork’s previous dividend of $2.35. This represents a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Rotork’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.94%.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

