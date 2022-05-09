Rowan M. Trollope Sells 2,000 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.81, for a total value of $217,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,844.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of FIVN stock traded down $12.55 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,543,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,305,635. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.94 and a beta of 0.50. Five9, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.52 and a fifty-two week high of $211.68. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $182.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.87 million. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was up 32.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Five9, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. David J Yvars Group acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five9 during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Five9 by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 313 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 97.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FIVN. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Five9 from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. William Blair began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Five9 from $208.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Five9 from $200.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.47.

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

