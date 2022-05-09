Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) Price Target to C$65.00

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$56.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. CIBC increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.43.

Shares of ENB traded down $1.93 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $43.50. 341,859 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,754,058. The company has a market capitalization of $88.14 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.15. Enbridge has a one year low of $36.21 and a one year high of $47.42.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 9.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Enbridge will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ENB. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 62.0% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 61.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,593 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Commerce Bank grew its position in Enbridge by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 179,783 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 3,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 44.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

