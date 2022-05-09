Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target to C$62.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 47.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on STLC. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Eight Capital started coverage on shares of Stelco in a report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$57.00.

Get Stelco alerts:

TSE STLC traded down C$2.74 on Monday, reaching C$42.00. The company had a trading volume of 192,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,550. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.06 billion and a PE ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$48.90 and its 200 day moving average price is C$42.53. Stelco has a 12 month low of C$30.37 and a 12 month high of C$56.99.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.