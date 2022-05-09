Royal Bank of Canada Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €265.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.

Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,138. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.

adidas ( OTCMKTS:ADDYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. adidas had a net margin of 10.01% and a return on equity of 18.90%. Equities analysts expect that adidas will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

