Royal Bank of Canada Cuts adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Price Target to €265.00

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from €300.00 ($315.79) to €265.00 ($278.95) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.
ADDYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on adidas from €340.00 ($357.89) to €315.00 ($331.58) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered adidas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised adidas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.63.
Shares of OTCMKTS ADDYY traded down $3.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $95.57. The stock had a trading volume of 157,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,138. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $93.53 and a fifty-two week high of $199.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.96.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADDYY. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of adidas by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 33,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,315,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of adidas in the 4th quarter valued at about $172,000. Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of adidas by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 14,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of adidas during the 4th quarter valued at about $894,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of adidas by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
