Royal Bank of Canada Cuts DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV) Price Target to $31.00

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.68% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on DoubleVerify in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $41.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised DoubleVerify from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on DoubleVerify from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

NYSE DV opened at $20.85 on Monday. DoubleVerify has a twelve month low of $19.95 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion and a PE ratio of 115.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.04.

DoubleVerify ( NYSE:DV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $105.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.13 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DoubleVerify will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew F. Mclaughlin sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $994,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura Desmond sold 28,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $830,408.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,155 shares of company stock worth $3,422,826.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 446.0% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 284.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 970.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 231.4% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

