Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF) Price Target to C$175.00

Kinaxis (OTCMKTS:KXSCF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$175.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$230.00 to C$210.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$213.00 to C$208.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$225.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.22.

Shares of OTCMKTS KXSCF traded up $7.38 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.72. 2,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.52 and its 200 day moving average is $133.22. Kinaxis has a fifty-two week low of $100.00 and a fifty-two week high of $180.40.

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

