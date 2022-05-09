Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Sprott (TSE:SII) Price Target to C$63.00

Sprott (TSE:SII – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.85% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, TD Securities cut their target price on Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE:SII traded down C$5.40 during trading on Monday, hitting C$53.01. The stock had a trading volume of 44,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,285. Sprott has a 12 month low of C$41.72 and a 12 month high of C$71.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 32.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$61.03 and its 200 day moving average is C$55.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Sprott ( TSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$43.63 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Sprott will post 2.9400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

