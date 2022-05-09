Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $85.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 73.75% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trade Desk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Trade Desk from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.72.

Shares of TTD opened at $48.92 on Monday. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.85. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.65, a PEG ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 2.15.

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $441,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TTD. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

