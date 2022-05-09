Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Morguard (TSE:MRC) Price Target to C$195.00

Morguard (TSE:MRC – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from C$200.00 to C$195.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 64.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Morguard from C$175.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st.

MRC traded down C$3.62 on Monday, hitting C$118.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,239. The company has a market cap of C$1.32 billion and a PE ratio of 5.28. Morguard has a 12-month low of C$118.50 and a 12-month high of C$158.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$132.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$133.54.

Morguard ( TSE:MRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported C$10.40 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$272.68 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Morguard will post 14.3999985 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Morguard Corporation, a real estate investment and management corporation, acquires, owns, and develops multi-suite residential, commercial, and hotel properties in Canada and the United States. As of February 25, 2022, the company owned a portfolio of 197 multi-suite residential, retail, office, industrial, and hotel properties, including 17,752 residential suites, approximately 16.8 million square feet of commercial leasable space, and 5,058 hotel rooms.

