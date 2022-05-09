Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Sprott (NYSE:SII) Price Target to C$63.00

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$67.00 to C$63.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sprott from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SII traded down $4.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,755. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.17. Sprott has a 52 week low of $32.57 and a 52 week high of $57.00.

Sprott ( NYSE:SII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Sprott had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprott during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Sprott by 97.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. 26.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

