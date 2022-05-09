Royal Bank of Canada Raises Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$58.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of Pembina Pipeline stock traded down $1.54 on Monday, reaching $37.84. The company had a trading volume of 125,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,220,769. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.25. Pembina Pipeline has a 52-week low of $28.89 and a 52-week high of $41.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The business’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. 55.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

