Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a £103 ($128.67) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on LSEG. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.92) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($93.69) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($118.68) to GBX 9,200 ($114.93) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 9,092.50 ($113.59).

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

Shares of LON LSEG opened at GBX 7,144 ($89.24) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.80, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of GBX 6,230 ($77.83) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,546 ($106.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 7,811.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,277.54. The stock has a market cap of £36.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.33.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Kathleen DeRose acquired 220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,932 ($86.60) per share, with a total value of £15,250.40 ($19,051.09). Also, insider David Schwimmer sold 2,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,772 ($97.09), for a total transaction of £217,538.28 ($271,753.00).

About London Stock Exchange Group (Get Rating)

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.