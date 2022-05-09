Royal Bank of Canada Trims IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Target Price to C$47.00

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$53.00 to C$47.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.28% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IGM Financial to C$62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$52.90.

TSE IGM traded down C$0.78 during trading on Monday, hitting C$36.64. 216,366 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,241. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98. IGM Financial has a 12-month low of C$36.30 and a 12-month high of C$51.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 2.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$43.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$45.69.

IGM Financial ( TSE:IGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported C$1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.08. The business had revenue of C$902.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$894.00 million. On average, analysts expect that IGM Financial will post 4.5700005 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director James Patrick O’sullivan bought 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$45.75 per share, with a total value of C$503,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,763 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,224,407.25.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

