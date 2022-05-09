Royal Gold, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royal Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $3.73 for the year. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Royal Gold from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from C$140.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.77.

RGLD stock opened at $130.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68. Royal Gold has a 12 month low of $92.01 and a 12 month high of $147.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Rating) (TSE:RGL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $162.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Royal Gold had a net margin of 42.43% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RGLD. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Royal Gold by 1,458.3% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in Royal Gold by 69.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Royal Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.18%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and cobalt.

