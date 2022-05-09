Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.80.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RPRX. Morgan Stanley raised Royalty Pharma from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Royalty Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Royalty Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Henry A. Fernandez acquired 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.49 per share, for a total transaction of $1,218,425.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rory B. Riggs sold 60,000 shares of Royalty Pharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $2,315,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 229,089 shares of company stock worth $8,982,936 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,305,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,071,013,000 after buying an additional 6,511,270 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,460,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $558,754,000 after buying an additional 5,173,204 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $117,966,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 4th quarter worth about $89,357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,168,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $150,514,000 after buying an additional 2,183,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $39.72 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a 52 week low of $34.86 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The company has a quick ratio of 16.81, a current ratio of 16.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $24.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.94.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $543.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 76.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

