RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.01-$1.05 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

RPT Realty stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,970. RPT Realty has a 12-month low of $11.82 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.45.

Get RPT Realty alerts:

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.20). RPT Realty had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 7.22%. The business had revenue of $56.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RPT Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of RPT Realty from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $15.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPT. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,824 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 18.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 26,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RPT Realty in the fourth quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in RPT Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

RPT Realty Company Profile (Get Rating)

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for RPT Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RPT Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.