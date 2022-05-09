Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Director Sells $162,681.60 in Stock

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Rating) Director Luis P. Nieto, Jr. sold 2,220 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total value of $162,681.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,089.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

R stock traded down $1.41 on Monday, hitting $72.91. 646,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 704,333. Ryder System, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.71 and a 12-month high of $93.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.77.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $1.23. Ryder System had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.27%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on R. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Ryder System from $88.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ryder System from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Stephens boosted their price target on Ryder System from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Ryder System from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Ryder System by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

