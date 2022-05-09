Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.30-$4.49 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.75 billion-$1.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.06 billion.

Shares of NYSE:RYI traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,918. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ryerson has a fifty-two week low of $13.39 and a fifty-two week high of $44.09.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.35. Ryerson had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 6.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ryerson will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.62%.

In other news, CAO Molly D. Kannan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $119,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ryerson by 14.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Ryerson by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ryerson by 400.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Ryerson by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

