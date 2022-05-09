S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF) PT Lowered to GBX 625

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 685 ($8.56) to GBX 625 ($7.81) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SCPPF. HSBC raised S4 Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on S4 Capital in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised S4 Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $625.00.
SCPPF stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $4.50. The company had a trading volume of 45,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,586. S4 Capital has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $13.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200 day moving average is $6.81.
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
