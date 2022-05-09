Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.78.

SBRA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Bank of America upgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

NASDAQ SBRA opened at $13.21 on Monday. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.44. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.96 and a beta of 1.43.

Sabra Health Care REIT ( NASDAQ:SBRA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. Sabra Health Care REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.15% and a negative net margin of 18.28%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabra Health Care REIT will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.08%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -244.89%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBRA. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 113,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 30,805 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,630 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 696,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,255,000 after acquiring an additional 32,486 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 117,006 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 11,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

