Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Director Acquires $251,600.00 in Stock

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) Director George Golumbeski acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.45 per share, for a total transaction of $251,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $251,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sage Therapeutics stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.06. 11,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 644,059. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average of $38.24. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.17 and a 12-month high of $79.45.

Get Sage Therapeutics alerts:

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.23% and a negative net margin of 7,676.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.64) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SAGE. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $95.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.95.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $431,000. Sector Gamma AS grew its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 19.8% during the first quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 118,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,572 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after acquiring an additional 8,394 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 72,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 3,913 shares during the period. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sage Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 18,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines to treat central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, an intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults. The company's product pipeline also includes zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, treatment resistant disorders, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sage Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sage Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.